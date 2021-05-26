You Should Grill a Cucumber
We tend to think of cucumbers as cool and crisp, best smashed and served in salads, or brined and pickled. But there is beauty in a cooked cucumber, especially a grilled one. Cooked ‘cumbers are surprisingly sweet and fragrant, with a heady aroma that’s akin, but not identical to, a zucchini’s. Thanks to their extremely high moisture content, they stay firm over high heat, giving you a spear with a crisp, juicy interior and deeply flavorful exterior. I like grilled cucumbers far more than I was prepared to, is what I’m saying.skillet.lifehacker.com