Miles and Points On Sale — May 26 2021

 15 days ago
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. A sale may...

Posted by
BoardingArea

Top 5 Flight Bonus Mile and Point Offers for June

Here are our Top 5 Flight Bonus Mile/Point Offers for this month. This post is of course for bonuses for flying this month however many of these offers go beyond so don’t count them out for flights you need to book past this month. If none of the offers listed below work for your travels or reward programs be sure to check out our route bonus listing for many more offers.
Posted by
BoardingArea

Miles & Points YouTube, Crypto Credit Cards & More Record Offers Coming?

Miles & Points YouTube, Crypto Credit Cards & More Record Offers Coming?. In this episode of the Miles to Memories podcast Dustin from Waller’s Wallet joins the podcast to chat about the burgeoning miles and points Youtube community, Crypto based credit cards and the new Chase Sapphire Preferred 100K bonus. We debate whether we’ll see more bonuses come and whether crypto credit cards are…a bit scammy?
Posted by
BoardingArea

Marriott Bonvoy Co-Branded Cardholders Can Earn 10x On Homes & Villas Spending [Through Dec 2021]

How to Earn Free Hotel Rooms

This article may contain references to some of our advertising partners. Should you click on these links, we may be compensated. For more about our advertising policies, read our full disclosure statement here. Finding free hotel rooms might seem like an impossible task. You know they’re out there, you’ve heard...
Posted by
BoardingArea

Buy Choice Privileges Points With A 30% Bonus (Points Cost 0.76 Cents)

Earn Up to 50 Rapid Rewards Points Per $1 Spent This Week Only!

How To Transfer American Express Points: A “How To” Guide

How To Transfer American Express Points: A “How To” Guide. In this guide, we will show you how to transfer American Express points to hotel and loyalty programs. Step by step, you’ll see how to set this up for the first time. How To Transfer American Express Points. Amex does...
Wyndham: Stay Two Nights, Earn 6,500 Bonus Points

Wyndham is offering 6,500 bonus points when you stay two nights before September 6, 2021. To qualify for this Offer, a Wyndham Rewards Member must: (i) first register for the Offer by completing the registration process on wyndhamrewards.com, wyndhamhotels.com or any of the official brand websites of any participating Hotel Chain, or through the “My Promotions” section of his or her Wyndham Rewards Member account on wyndhamrewards.com or the Wyndham Rewards mobile app, in each case, between June 1, 2021 and September 2, 2021 (the “Promotion Period”); then (ii) after registering but no later than September 2, 2021, book a Qualified Stay of two (2) or more consecutive nights at a Participating Hotel on wyndhamrewards.com, wyndhamhotels.com, any of the official brand websites of any participating Hotel Chain, the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts mobile app, or via the official toll free reservation number of Wyndham Rewards or any of the participating Hotel Chains, or directly with a Participating Hotel; and (iii) begin such stay no earlier than June 1, 2021 and complete it no later than September 6, 2021 (any stay fulfilling the requirements set forth in the foregoing clauses (i) through (iii), up to a maximum of three (3) such stays, an “Offer Qualifying Stay”). Maximum of three (3) Bonuses per Member, regardless of how many stays are completed by a Member during the Promotion Period. A no-show does not count as an Offer Qualifying Stay. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Offer Terms, if a Member number is associated with more than one (1) Offer Qualifying Stay with the same check-in and check-out dates (“Same Date Stay(s)”), only the first such Offer Qualifying Stay to be processed by Wyndham Rewards will count toward this Offer (and the additional Same Date Stay(s) will not be deemed Offer Qualifying Stays).
Posted by
BoardingArea

Earn a Bonus of 25 Percent When You Convert Hotel Points to AAdvantage Miles June 2021

Earn a Bonus of 25 Percent When You Convert Hotel Points to AAdvantage Miles June 2021. To qualify for this offer — which is not transferable and cannot be reversed, as airline transfers are one-way and cannot be refunded or reversed — you must first register for this offer. Then, initiate the AAdvantage mileage conversions with the participating frequent guest loyalty program and be in good standing in the American Airlines AAdvantage frequent flier loyalty program. You may convert your frequent guest loyalty program points into AAdvantage miles multiple times during the promotion period.
Posted by
BoardingArea

Flash Sale: Get a 100% Bonus When Buying IHG Points

IHG fans can pad their rewards balance during a special flash sale. The hotel chain and has teamed up with Points.com for a promotion offering IHG members a 100% bonus on purchases of at least 15,000 points. A maximum of 250,000 bonus IHG points may be awarded through this sale, which expires on June 10.
Posted by
BoardingArea

SALE: Buy 500,000 IHG Rewards Points At 0.5 Cents Each

Posted by
BoardingArea

6 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Southwest, Air France / KLM, American, Spirit, Avianca & Air Canada

Good evening everyone, I hope your week is going well. I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 6 offers that end soon. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 6 offers that end soon. Up first, Southwest Airlines is offering up to a 75% bonus, depending on the number of Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Points you purchase. This offer expires tomorrow – May 28.
Posted by
BoardingArea

Earn 1,000 Bonus MileagePlus Miles June 2021: Install the MileagePlus Shopping Button and Spend $25 Shopping

Effective through Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time, you can earn 1,000 bonus United Airlines MileagePlus miles — in addition to the standard MileagePlus miles earned — during the June 2021 Button Install Bonus Offer campaign at the MileagePlus Shopping portal by installing the MileagePlus Shopping button for the Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers and spending a minimum of $25.00 shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers.
milestomemories.com

I Just Saved 5K Points on My Upcoming Resorts World Las Vegas Hilton Redemption!

Resorts World Las Vegas Gardening Hotel Reservation. I am very excited about the upcoming opening of Resorts World Las Vegas. It is the first new Vegas Strip megaresort in over a decade and for us miles/points nerds it comes with some fun too. Resorts World Las Vegas houses three different Hilton branded hotels (Hilton, Conrad & LXR) meaning there are new options for redeeming points when coming to Vegas.