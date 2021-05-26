COVID-related deaths reported in Fayette, Mercer counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 26, 2021, there have been 2,896,091 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 160,777 total cases and 2,788 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette2,8582,70314578. Greenbrier1,9631,77118761. McDowell1,2181,1397425. Mercer3,3192,966318117. Monroe9589064417. Nicholas1,3021,03824720. Pocahontas409405111. Raleigh4,9804,62234387. Summers6976781622.woay.com