Health Services

Urgent care prognosis changing but still finding its way

By Paul J. Gough
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Its growth trajectory seemed unstoppable: Urgent care facilities grew 44% in the past five years to 10,245 nationwide with about 500,000 visits a year, according to the Urgent Care Association.

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers.

Health ServicesPosted by
Albuquerque Business First

Urgent care is dead. Long live urgent care.

Health care's fastest growing segment eyes new markets, rapid growth in post-pandemic economy. For anyone feeling ill on Christmas or while vacationing far from home, the nearest urgent care clinic may be the only option for avoiding an emergency room. Their competitive advantages, from a business standpoint, are many. Urgent...
Lincoln, NEstrictly-business.com

Heartland Urgent Care – Providing a Full Range of Medical Services at Two Lincoln Locations!

Providing a Full Range of Medical Services at Two Lincoln Locations!. In April 2010, Heartland Urgent Care (www.heartlandurgentcare.com) opened its first Lincoln location off of 27th and Capitol Parkway. This year, a second location was opened in the Piedmont Shopping Center at 1265 S Cotner Blvd., STE 41. Since opening, Heartland Urgent Care has grown to the point of seeing over 18,000 patients a year. When visiting either of these Heartland Urgent Care locations, you can expect their dedicated, professional team to be at your service. They are ready to evaluate and treat a variety of minor injuries and illnesses and strive to provide the best level of care. These non-life threatening injuries and illnesses include anything from cuts, sprains, bruises, and fractures to coughs, fever, sore throat, infections, and rashes. They encourage patients who are experiencing potentially life-threatening illnesses or injuries to go directly to the nearest emergency room or dial 911. Heartland Urgent Care also provides preventive medical care such as flu shots, physicals for sports, and COVID-19 testing. The staff will also help to coordinate higher level of treatment in case a specialist is needed.
Health Servicesrightmedicalbilling.com

Urgent Care Billing Services

Right Medical Billing has extensive expertise offering offshore urgent care billing services for various US based urgent care facilities. Our urgent care billing professionals have a thorough understanding of the challenges involved in filing urgent care claims and have in-depth knowledge of reimbursement guidelines. We apply this knowledge to optimize...
Houston, TXtheleadernews.com

NeuMed modernizing urgent care in Heights

It’s not every day that you meet someone who shares the exact-same burning desire and vision to reimagine the urgent care space. But that’s exactly what happened to nurse practitioner Victoria and her physician husband Akash. “We both knew, from first-hand experience, that the urgent care space was one of...
Health ServicesWebster County Citizen

Midwest Express Clinic: Urgent care services with primary care attention

Whether you’re visiting Midwest Express Clinic for an urgent issue or a regular check-up, the medical professionals on staff will get you diagnosed and treated with efficiency, expertise and a warm smile. Genuine. Efficient. Friendly. Isn’t that what health care should be about?. This content was produced by Brand Ave....
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Family First Urgent Care In Conroe Offers 15 Minute PCR Testing For COVID

CONROE, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family First Urgent Care in Conroe is the only Montgomery County location offering PCR testing with results in fifteen to twenty minutes, and testing for more than twenty respiratory viruses including COVID with results in an hour. "PCR testing has become a gold standard for COVID clearance to travel abroad, making our fast turnaround time for results a valued convenience for international and domestic air travelers," said Kimberly Byrum, Owner of Family First Urgent Care.
RetailHouston Chronicle

Joseph Simone, President of Simone Development Companies, Predicts Urgent Care Boom to Continue

BRONX, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Healthcare real estate developer Joe Simone predicts that the urgent care center boom will continue in 2021. “Urgent care centers and retail clinics continue to proliferate across the U.S. because patients are increasingly demanding convenience and affordability,” said Joe Simone, President of Simone Development Companies, a leading developer of healthcare facilities. “I see many opportunities for healthcare real estate developers in dense downtowns and urban centers as patients increasingly value proximity.”
Manchester, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

New ECHN partnership offers urgent home medical care

Prospect ECHN, which owns Manchester Memorial and Rockville General hospitals, has launched a partnership with DispatchHealth to offer urgent medical care visits to area homes. A Colorado-based company, DispatchHealth, focuses on providing home medical visits throughout the country, and its medical teams include a nurse practitioner and an EMT, according...
Lewisburg, PAnewsitem.com

Telehealth still handy for behavioral health care services

LEWISBURG — Telehealth, healthcare services provided virtually, has given behavioral healthcare and related services a boost. Jenny Bowen, CONCERN’s North Central Region director, and other staff members have observed that reaching out online to people in need has allowed outpatient services to be more mobile.
Health Serviceswebzworks.com

Improve Payments with Streamlined Urgent Care Billing

The popularity of urgent care centers is rapidly growing, and by 2023, it is expected to reach nearly $26 billion in value. It is undeniably true that good processes for urgent care billing should always begin at the front desk. You might have a sufficient patient volume and excellent online...
Health ServicesAMA

5 ways health care must change for a post-pandemic world

As more people are vaccinated against COVID-19 and communities further reopen, a key question remains: How will—and how should—health care change after the pandemic ends? During a Saturday plenary session of the June 2021 AMA Section Meetings, AMA member Shantanu Nundy, MD, shared a framework for what health care advocacy, equity, innovation and outcomes should look like in a post-pandemic world.
Health Servicesiredellhealth.org

24/7 Convenient Care Offered at Iredell Urgent Care

Your child is playing outdoors after school and accidentally falls, fracturing their wrist. It’s after 5 o’clock, and you do not want to spend the time or money at an emergency room. What do you do? You visit Iredell Urgent Care, the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility outside of a hospital emergency room.
King City, CAkingcityrustler.com

Mee Memorial launches virtual ER visit system

KING CITY — Mee Memorial Healthcare System has launched a new virtual front door program, providing the ability to have an ER visit online. The new system, which began May 18, integrates virtual and physical emergency care to allow Mee Memorial to better meet increasing demands of the Covid-19 pandemic by treating patients from the safety of their home.
Reno, NVnnbw.com

United Pain Urgent Care in Reno collaborates with Yale University

United Pain Urgent Care in Reno is now collaborating with Yale University School of Medicine to host physician assistant students for their clinical experience in Early Didactic Rotations, to learn about chronic and acute pain treatments. Yale School of Medicine students will be spending the next several months under the...
Health Servicessharp.com

Urgent Care Intake 101 Class for Sharp Rees-Stealy LVNs and MAAs

This 2-hour virtual course will give Sharp Rees-Stealy Urgent Care licensed vocational nurses (LVN) and medical administrative assistants (MAA) a better understanding of the triage system utilized by the registered nurses. You will also learn about the crucial role LVNs and MAAs play in the patient intake process. By attending...
Health Serviceshbr.org

How Holistic Decision Making Can Improve Health Care

In today’s digitized health care environment, the quality of decision making depends on the quality and availability of the underlying data. Smart data integration can help increase the quality of data-based decision making, especially in scenarios where clinical decision makers face multiple barriers and challenges along the patient pathway. In...
Health Servicesfoxbaltimore.com

Job of the Day - Medical personnel at ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers

Doctors, Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants – Full Time. Provider at a busy urgent care company with locations in Maryland and Delaware. Urgent Care medicine is our focus. We see a wide range of non-emergent medical conditions, treat minor trauma and perform minor procedures. https://whywaitintheer.com/careers/
Cell Phoneshomecaremag.com

SURVEY: Communication Influences Client Satisfaction

NEW YORK (June 10, 2021)—Citus Health, a digital health solutions provider for the home-based care industry, announced the results of a brand-new research study conducted in conjunction with Porter Research that captures the voice of the home health care consumer—the patient and family caregiver. In one of the more dramatic...