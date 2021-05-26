Urgent care prognosis changing but still finding its way

Providing a Full Range of Medical Services at Two Lincoln Locations!. In April 2010, Heartland Urgent Care (www.heartlandurgentcare.com) opened its first Lincoln location off of 27th and Capitol Parkway. This year, a second location was opened in the Piedmont Shopping Center at 1265 S Cotner Blvd., STE 41. Since opening, Heartland Urgent Care has grown to the point of seeing over 18,000 patients a year. When visiting either of these Heartland Urgent Care locations, you can expect their dedicated, professional team to be at your service. They are ready to evaluate and treat a variety of minor injuries and illnesses and strive to provide the best level of care. These non-life threatening injuries and illnesses include anything from cuts, sprains, bruises, and fractures to coughs, fever, sore throat, infections, and rashes. They encourage patients who are experiencing potentially life-threatening illnesses or injuries to go directly to the nearest emergency room or dial 911. Heartland Urgent Care also provides preventive medical care such as flu shots, physicals for sports, and COVID-19 testing. The staff will also help to coordinate higher level of treatment in case a specialist is needed.