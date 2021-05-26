Are We Ruining Travel For Our Kids?

Are your kids refusing to sign up for their usual sports teams, group activities or day camps, even if restrictions soon lift and they’re deemed safe again this summer? It’s distressing when our children announce they’d rather stay home and play Roblox than meet up at the park for a masked playdate with buddies. On the one hand, it’s great that so many kids have adapted and settled into being at home so much–we’re all trying to see the positives of a situation we cannot control. On the other hand, parents may be wondering if their children have become permanent homebodies with no desire to see the outside world. Many of us have had kids in remote school indefinitely, or switching back and forth all year, and all of our social skills are atrophying. After so much time at home, it’s distressing to picture what it will feel like when we ease back into some version of a normal life again.