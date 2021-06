Cops in one Ocean County township are asking for your help as they try to track-down two people wanted for allegedly walking-off with a bunch of lumber. And while every crime is worth solving, especially if you are the victim, perhaps in days prior to the COVID-19 pandemic some stolen lumber wouldn't necessitate an all-hands-on-deck approach to finding those responsible, but between April, 2020, and May, 2021, according to the National Association of Home Builders, lumber prices rose more than 300%.