Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

CHI Saint Joseph Health London Announce Expansion Of Cancer Care With Cleveland Clinic

By Dave Begley
sam1039.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with CHI Saint Joseph Health held a news conference announcing an expansion of the London hospital’s Cancer Care program. The expansion comes from Saint Joseph Health’s affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Care Center in Lexington back in 2019. President John Yanes said he is excited for the opportunities this will bring his hospital. Chief Executive Officer of CHI Saint Joseph Health Tony Houston said this will enhance the London branch’s capabilities and create easier access to cancer patients in the area. Yanes said his facility is becoming more and more, a regional provider. Yanes said he is thankful for his hospital’s faculty and staff and Houston said he is proud of the connection between them and the patients.

www.sam1039.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Care#Cancer Patients#Health Care#Lexington#Chief Executive Officer#London#News Conference#President John Yanes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Marquette, MIabc10up.com

Care Clinic Life Walk 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich – After a virtual walk last year, the Care Clinic has announced its plans for a real–live life walk in 2021. This year’s walk will take place at Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park Marquette from 10:30 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, June 5th. “It’s an opportunity for...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Consortium made up of Aetna, Cleveland Clinic, IBM and others launches blockchain health care firm

A group of high-profile health and tech firms has launched a venture that's built on the blockchain to make health care more efficient. Avaneer Health was officially unveiled Wednesday. The Chicago-based company was born out of the Health Utility Network, a consortium of businesses led by IBM that aims to use the blockchain to help improve health care. Other companies part of the consortium that are behind Avaneer include Aetna, Anthem, Cleveland Clinic, Health Care Service Corporation, The PNC Financial Services Group and Sentara Healthcare.
London, KYSentinel-Echo

CHI Saint Joseph Health Welcomes the Return of Summer Teen Volunteers to Facilities

LONDON — After last year’s unprecedented summer, teens ages 14 and older can once again apply to volunteer and serve this summer at Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, Saint Joseph London and Flaget Memorial Hospital. CHI Saint Joseph Health’s 2021 Summer Teen Volunteer Program is now accepting applications and will include three different sessions for volunteer opportunities throughout June and July, beginning on Monday, June 14. Volunteer department placements are selected on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cancerbeckershospitalreview.com

4 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are four recent cancer care and research-related partnerships and affiliations formed since May 11. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a partnership to the list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com. 1. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and Cambridge,...
Cleveland, OHbeckershospitalreview.com

Why health IT innovation in Cleveland is unlike 'anywhere else in the world': 3 Qs with Cleveland Clinic Innovations' new leader

As its newest executive director, D. Geoffrey Vince, PhD, is spearheading Cleveland Clinic Innovations as the commercialization unit undergoes a strategy restructuring and backs the system's health IT expansions. Dr. Vince, who was appointed to the newly founded role May 26, has served as chair of the biomedical engineering department...
Plymouth Meeting, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Geneos Therapeutics Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Geneos Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company focused on the development of tumor neoantigen targeted personalized immunotherapies for cancer, announced positive preliminary results of its ongoing first-in-human trial. GT-30 is a phase I/II trial of personalized vaccine, GNOS-PV02, in combination with plasmid pIL-12 and pembrolizumab in patients in second-line advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Mercy Health-Lorain rings in new OSU cancer care affiliation

Mercy Health-Lorain Cancer Center celebrated the start of an innovative partnership with The Ohio State University to provide local access to the latest in cancer care. In a ceremony at the Mercy Health–Lorain Cancer Center on June 10, officials lauded the opportunity to celebrate their new affiliation with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Institute’s James Cancer Network which officially began on June 1.
London, KYSentinel-Echo

CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations raise more than $360,000 during ‘Evening of Hope’ event

LONDON — The CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations’ “Evening of Hope” statewide fundraising event raised nearly $360,000 on Saturday, May 15. Proceeds from the event will benefit CHI Saint Joseph Health cancer patients and their families across Kentucky, including in the London area. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held in place of annual in-person galas and fundraising events, and included 50 hosts across Kentucky holding an Evening of Hope dinner party for around 700 guests statewide. The evening included a silent auction, a mission moment and inspiring stories of hope.
HealthEurekAlert

SARS-CoV-2 antibody status in patients with cancer, health care workers

What The Study Did: This study evaluates whether there are differences in SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence and antibody levels in patients with cancer compared with health care workers in Japan. Authors: Tatsuya Yoshida, M.D., Ph.D., of the National Cancer Center Hospital in Tokyo, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study:...
Hurley, WIAPG of Wisconsin

NorthLakes Clinic adds Indigenous Health Care Scholarship

In the past few years, NorthLakes Community Clinic has doubled down in its response to the health care needs of undeserved communities in rural northern Wisconsin. We acquired three clinics in north eastern Wisconsin, an optometry clinic in Ashland, a retired dental practice in Birchwood, a new clinic in Hurley along with new buildings in Turtle Lake and Hayward.
Marysville, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Prestige Care partnering with Waltham Clinic

Prestige Care, which oversees senior communities throughout the western United States including a Marysville location, recently announced the company will now be partnering with Waltham Clinic to support seniors seeking full-spectrum care throughout Prestige’s assisting living and memory care communities in California. Waltham Clinic is a multi-speciality concierge health care...
Arcadia, WIwinonapost.com

Mayo Clinic Health System increases specialty care available at Arcadia clinic

Mayo Clinic Health System now offers facility-to-facility video visits to provide additional specialty care close to home for patients in the Arcadia area. For a facility-to-facility video visit, patients report to their local clinic where a nurse helps them connect with the specialist via video. The innovative technology uses a Bluetooth stethoscope and a USB otoscope, as well as high-definition cameras that can move and zoom in for a high-quality physical exam and personal conversation.