Sandra Lee Calvert, age 77, passed on peacefully to her forever home on May 14th, 2021 from pancreatic cancer. We celebrate her heavenly reunion with her beloved husband of 26 years, Reverend Robert (Bob) Calvert; her parents, Floy and Olin Davis; and her many siblings and relatives who went on before her. Her children, Julie Yarbrough, Jena Poole, John Yarbrough, Jennifer Ramsey, Andrea Butler, and Barbara Grant will carry her memory with them always. She also has several cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews that will carry on her legacy of love.