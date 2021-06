Over the past year and a half, I have to admit that getting an adequate, peaceful night’s sleep has been difficult. Between worrying about COVID-19, bills, our kids’ schooling, our health, my elderly family members, and just thinking about the unrest during this time, calling it stressful would be a massive understatement. I haven’t had many nights where I wasn’t restless or lying in bed staring at the ceiling to put it mildly. Even though I know how important it is to get enough rest so we can all conquer our days, it is hard to do when there is so much to worry about.