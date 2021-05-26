‘RHONY’s’ Luann De Lesseps Is Launching a Non-Alcoholic, ‘Elevated’ Sparkling Rosé in Fall 2021

Eboni K. Williams is opening up about her fight with Real Housewives of New York City co-star Luann de Lesseps. “It was really tough, and it did affect I think very much so my relationship with Luann and it took a long time for us to kind of get to a place of any kind of repair around it, because I think after this blow up that we have, I think there was a question mark on both ends around trust. Can I trust your intentions for me as a woman, as a person?” Eboni told Us Weekly on the Friday, June 4, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “In a friendship, it’s hard to have an authentic connection when there’s a lack of trust.”