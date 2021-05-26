Cancel
‘RHONY’s’ Luann De Lesseps Is Launching a Non-Alcoholic, ‘Elevated’ Sparkling Rosé in Fall 2021

Luann de Lesseps, or The Countess, taught us that money can’t buy us class, but maybe a sparkling beverage can. One of the reigning queens of The Real Housewives of New York is taking to the beverage industry just like a few of her castmates. The Countess’s dust-up with the law back in 2017 helped her reevaluate her life and her excessive drinking. Now, she’s turning that tough time into a successful business opportunity.

