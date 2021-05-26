Lakeland Christian School employee arrested for DUI after crashing SUV with child inside, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County deputies said they arrested a woman for DUI after she crashed her vehicle. They said a child was inside but was uninjured. Deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at Clubhouse Road and Live Oak Road in Lakeland. They said 35-year-old Brittney Medina was driving west on Clubhouse Road in a silver 2016 Kia Sorento when she traveled off the roadway, through a fence and ended up in the backyard of a home.