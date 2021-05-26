Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Christian School employee arrested for DUI after crashing SUV with child inside, deputies say

By FOX 13 news staff
fox13news.com
 25 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County deputies said they arrested a woman for DUI after she crashed her vehicle. They said a child was inside but was uninjured. Deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at Clubhouse Road and Live Oak Road in Lakeland. They said 35-year-old Brittney Medina was driving west on Clubhouse Road in a silver 2016 Kia Sorento when she traveled off the roadway, through a fence and ended up in the backyard of a home.

