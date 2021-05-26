Cancel
Video Games

Monster Hunter Digital Event (May 2021): latest trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Ver. 3.0 details for Monster Hunter Rise

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the latest Monster Hunter Digital Event, Capcom shared a brand new trailer and some more details for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, as well as a trailer and some details about the Ver. 3.0.0 update for Monster Hunter Rise. If you missed the presentation, no proble! The...

www.perfectly-nintendo.com
