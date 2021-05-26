Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

American Airlines & JetBlue Now Offer Reciprocal Mileage & Elite Qualifying Credits On Most Flights

By Ziggy
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.

travelingformiles.com
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

74K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airlines For America#Jetblue Airways#Jetblue Airways#Travel Products#South America Travel#Cardratings#Aadvantage Miles Status#Basic Economy#Northeast Alliance#Jetblue Airways#Jetblue Com#Cobranded Jetblue#Aadvantage Elite Status#Jetblue Flights#American Airlines Flights#American Flights#Jetblue Mobile App#Elite Qualifying Miles#Elite Qualifying Dollars#Credit Card Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Economy
News Break
United Airlines
Related
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Earn 1,000 Bonus MileagePlus Miles June 2021: Install the MileagePlus Shopping Button and Spend $25 Shopping

Effective through Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time, you can earn 1,000 bonus United Airlines MileagePlus miles — in addition to the standard MileagePlus miles earned — during the June 2021 Button Install Bonus Offer campaign at the MileagePlus Shopping portal by installing the MileagePlus Shopping button for the Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers and spending a minimum of $25.00 shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers.
Aerospace & Defensetravelweekly.com

American Airlines will reopen Flagship Lounges in September

American Airlines will begin reopening its Flagship Lounges in September. The carrier will begin with its Miami lounge, then follow with its remaining Flagship Lounges at Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago O'Hare, Los Angeles and New York JFK through the fall. American has not provided specific dates for the reopenings. Flagship Lounges...
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

American Airlines Ends Inflight Magazine

How Cardless Could Revolutionize The Credit Card Industry. We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old grid format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. The latest victim of the pandemic is American Airlines’ inflight magazine…. In this post:. American Way magazine...
Syracuse, NYcnybj.com

Southwest Airlines to start offering flights from Syracuse airport in mid-November

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) has agreed to provide air service at Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) beginning Nov. 14. Southwest will begin offering three flights a day between Syracuse and Baltimore-Washington International Airport. From there, Southwest passengers can connect directly to 68 other cities. Weekly flights directly to Orlando will also be available, which “introduces even more competition on that route,” per an announcement about the service from CenterState CEO.
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

American Airlines Announces 3 New Direct Flights From Tampa

Tampa International Airport is still growing, and they’ve added three new big direct routes. Raleigh-Durham (RDU) twice-daily beginning November 2. In a press release, Tampa Airport CEO Joe Lopano said. “We are thrilled that American Airlines sees the same opportunity in Tampa Bay that we see. Any time an airline...
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

American Airlines to add 14 new Austin flights, four international routes

American Airlines is betting on Austin as the travel industry begins to reawaken as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. American said Thursday that this fall it will add 10 domestic and four international flights to and from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The new domestic fights are:. Three-times daily service to El Paso.
Florida Statebizjournals

American Airlines adds another flight to Florida from RDU (Gallery)

American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) is the latest carrier to double down on leisure travel at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, adding yet another nonstop flight to Florida. This time, it’s to Tampa, a destination already served at RDU by Delta (NYSE: DAL), Frontier, JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) and Southwest (NYSE: LUV). The news follows this week's announcement by that Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) wil add Miami to its RDU lineup.
WorldTico Times

Southwest Airlines announces new flights to Costa Rica

During the same week that Spirit and American Airlines both unveiled more routes to Costa Rica, Southwest Airlines is getting in on the fun with new service of its own. Beginning November 13, 2021, Southwest intends to launch seasonal service on Saturdays between Denver and Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR), the low-cost carrier announced Thursday.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

American Airlines 777-300ER Business Class LAX – LHR (Night Flight)

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

New York Kennedy (JFK) to Quito, Ecuador (UIO) Business Class Mileage Run: $3239 Delta MQD and 12,148 MQM!

The New York to Quito AeroMexico mileage runs are back!. It’s a business class trip in AeroMexico “I” class. The run flies JFK-MEX-UIO-MEX-JFK. We’re seeing prices as low as $749.18. The trip is estimated to travel 8,074 miles — so you should earn $3239 MQD when crediting the run to your Delta SkyMiles account number. (That’s an MQD return of about 430% of your investment!)