Cocktail carts becoming popular at Baton Rouge outdoor parties
Over the past few years, mobile bar carts have become popular in outdoor weddings and parties around the country, and the Capital Region is no exception. “Two years ago, I was on Instagram and saw examples in Nashville and California, and said, ‘We need one of those in Baton Rouge,’” says entrepreneur Shauna Allison, who created SIP, A Traveling Tap. “I didn’t want to wait for the trend to come to us, so I decided to do one myself.”www.businessreport.com