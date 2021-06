The world of historic auto racing is as much about channeling the style and atmosphere of racing’s glamorous past as it is about on-track competition, and few such events demonstrate this principle as dramatically as the Mille Miglia in Italy. Originally run as a flat-out road rally on a 1,000-mile loop of public roads stretching from Brescia to Rome and back through the heart of Italy from 1927 to 1957, the modern Mille Miglia is more of a celebration of motoring and the Italian countryside with an annual four-day jaunt through major Italian landmarks in some of the world’s most desirable classic automobiles. Chopard has been part of the revived Mille Miglia story since 1988, and to commemorate the 2021 edition of the event beginning on June 16, the brand has announced two new limited edition iterations of its vintage-inspired Mille Miglia chronograph. With graphical touches inspired by vintage Italian road signage and a wealth of unique and intriguing finishing, both versions of the new Chopard Mille Miglia 2021 Race Edition deliver an intricate and charismatic retro-modern feel.