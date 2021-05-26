Cancel
Health Services

24 Hours Is All He Took To Set Up A COVID Care Centre, Provide Ease To Villagers

By Devyani Madaik
thelogicalindian.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in Rajasthan has managed to achieve the unimaginable. Pharmacist Lalit Kiri set up a makeshift COVID Care Centre within 24-hours in the state's Barmer district. Kiri provided logistical services to Cairn Energy while it was exploring for oil in the district. But when COVID hit the state, he urged the state government to convert the container bunk-houses, the shipping containers used by the company, into a makeshift COVID care centre in the area, reported India Today.

