Silver City Report

Here’s a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. The New Mexico Department of Health announced yesterday that the state has reached a key milestone of 50% of eligible New Mexicans being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and more than 61% of eligible New Mexicans have received at least one dose. Parents of New Mexicans 12 years of age and older are encouraged to register and schedule their children for a vaccination appointment at vaccineNM.org. In addition, businesses, nonprofits, religious congregations, community centers, and other organizations can now request on-site vaccination events through a new Department of Health webform at getvaxnm.com. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced that once 60% of eligible New Mexican’s are fully vaccinated, the state can fully re-open.