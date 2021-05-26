Cancel
Grant County, NM

Silver City Report

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, a data breah impacts Hidalgo Medical Services and the Grant County manager has resigned. Reporter Geoffrey Plant has the latest on the Silver City Report.

Silver City, NM
Grant County, NM
Grant County, NMTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Santa Clara shootout suspect captured Wednesday

Along with the weather, criminal activity appears to be heating up in Grant County. “April and the first week of May have brought us a significant increase in serious incidents and/or criminal cases,” Sheriff Frank Gomez told Grant County commissioners at their regular meeting Thursday. He noted that “a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history” who had recently been released from prison was apprehended this week in connection with a May 1 shootout that occurred “at a large family gathering” in Santa Clara.
Silver City, NMsilvercityradio.com

Local News: May 14th, 2021

Here’s a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. The New Mexico Department of Health announced yesterday that the state has reached a key milestone of 50% of eligible New Mexicans being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and more than 61% of eligible New Mexicans have received at least one dose. Parents of New Mexicans 12 years of age and older are encouraged to register and schedule their children for a vaccination appointment at vaccineNM.org. In addition, businesses, nonprofits, religious congregations, community centers, and other organizations can now request on-site vaccination events through a new Department of Health webform at getvaxnm.com. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced that once 60% of eligible New Mexican’s are fully vaccinated, the state can fully re-open.
Grant County, NMTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Neighbors air concerns over Tyrone Mine expansion

A group of neighbors who live directly south of the Tyrone Mine is proposing that Grant County adopt an ordinance that would attempt to hold mining companies accountable for adverse environmental impacts on communities adjacent to mineral extraction sites. Freeport-McMoRan, which also owns the Chino and Cobre open-pit copper mines...
Grant County, NMTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Daily Press case against hospital moves forward

A judge on Tuesday tossed out a motion by Gila Regional Medical Center’s attorneys to dismiss the lawsuit filed last year by the Daily Press against the county-owned hospital over its denial of an Inspection of Public Records Act request concerning COVID-19 patient statistics. Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Jim...