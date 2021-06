THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the spread of Covid is decreasing and Kerala is slowly getting rid of the second wave. He said the reduction in the number of Covid patients in the state was due to the cooperation of the people and that we are getting free from the fear of Covid. — "There has been a decline in the number of patients. The congestion in the hospitals has reduced", the CM said. At the same time, the CM said that the Covid positivity rate is not declining and the interval to the third wave should be extended. "That’s why the lockdown was extended", he said.