LED lighting company moving headquarters to Erie
Truck-Lite Co., a provider of LED lighting systems for commercial vehicles, plans to relocate its headquarters from Falconer, N.Y., to Erie’s Knowledge Park. The company will lease a nearly 30,000-square-foot space in Penn State Behrend’s Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Center. Truck-Lite will construct two research labs, a product-modeling lab, and a photometric testing facility to study the light emitted by LEDs, lamps, and other devices.pennbizreport.com