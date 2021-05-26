Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

LED lighting company moving headquarters to Erie

By Melina Druga
pennbizreport.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruck-Lite Co., a provider of LED lighting systems for commercial vehicles, plans to relocate its headquarters from Falconer, N.Y., to Erie’s Knowledge Park. The company will lease a nearly 30,000-square-foot space in Penn State Behrend’s Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Center. Truck-Lite will construct two research labs, a product-modeling lab, and a photometric testing facility to study the light emitted by LEDs, lamps, and other devices.

pennbizreport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leds#Company Headquarters#Advanced Engineering#Research Labs#Commercial Vehicles#Truck Lite Co#Penn State Behrend#Leds#Clarience Technologies#Lighting#Lamps#N Y#Planning#Knowledge Park#Product Testing#Falconer#Photometric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Pennsylvania Statethepennyhoarder.com

Live in Pennsylvania? Be a Quote Specialist for Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is hiring a remote quote specialist in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will research and understand requests for quotations (RFQs), handle customer inquiries when they relate to quote requests and understand the equipment for industrial applications. You should have a high school diploma or the...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Mercyhurst University, Federal Resources Corp. to Establish Partnership

Erie-based company Federal Resources Corp. and Mercyhurst University are partnering together to create a new cybersecurity education center, Mercyhurst University officials announced Monday. Federal Resources Corp. and Mercyhurst University will create the Federal Resources Corp. Cyber Education Center at Mercyhurst University. Federal Resources Corp. is a fast-growing technology company run...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

David Bruce: Rising lumber prices put brakes on Erie building projects

Matt Summerell expected to have a busy summer, building a new house and up to eight additions. But then lumber prices rose a staggering 300% and Summerell's customers all decided to postpone their projects until they became more affordable. "Last summer the prices were high for pressure-treated lumber, now it's...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

It's electric: Lake Erie eBikes opens in the Shops at the Colony

Lake Erie eBikes, already open in the Shops at the Colony, near the entrance to Presque Isle State Park, is planning a formal grand opening for May 28. The store, which specializes in electric bicycles, is owned by Doug Scalise and Alex Grennan. Grennan, owner of Rolling 2 You Mobile...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Waldameer Reopens Saturday But Still in Search for Workers

A sure sign of summer here in Erie, as one of the oldest amusement parks in the nation Waldameer is opening for another season. Paul Nelson is the owner, and knows this park like the back of his hand. Now after a year, they're ready to reopen but it hasn't been easy.