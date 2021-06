Scotch whisky could see a boost if a proposed post-Brexit trade deal with Australia cuts tariffs on the drink, the UK government has claimed.The international trade secretary, Liz Truss, has said she is pushing to ensure a 5 per cent tariff is scrapped as part of a proposed free trade agreement.But the SNP has dismissed the claim, saying people would not be “fooled” by the Tory government’s rhetoric – given its record of “selling out our vital sectors in pursuit of deals”.The party’s trade spokesman, Drew Hendry MP, said: “Distilleries have told me that they now face a big gap in their...