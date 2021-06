Southwest Airlines has gone back to Boeing for more 737 Max jets ahead of its capacity recovering to 2019 levels later this summer. The Dallas-based carrier has exercised 34 737-7 options with deliveries in 2022, Southwest disclosed in an investor update on Tuesday. The airline’s delivery schedule now includes 28 more 737-8s this year, 64 737-7s in 2022, and 30 737-7s each year from 2023 to 2025. Southwest holds another 222 737 Max options with delivery slots from 2022 through 2025.