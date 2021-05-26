Cancel
Emily Blunt had the best response to her daughter asking if she was famous

By Lucy Morgan
Cosmopolitan
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust because Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have one of the most high-profile celeb relationships in Hollywood, doesn't mean their kids need to know about it, right?. As if we needed another reason to love them, Emily recently opened up about how she responded to her daughter asking if she was famous. I mean, can you actually imagine if Emily Blunt was your mum? I think I'd have questions too.

