Emily Blunt had the best response to her daughter asking if she was famous

Emily Blunt reunites with her husband, John Krasinski, for a sequel to their 2018 genre hit A Quiet Place. Picking up where the first film left off, A Quiet Place Part II finds post-apocalyptic mother Evelyn Abbott (Blunt) traipsing through a silenced world to avoid alien attack. Now, though, she and her surviving children Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and Coffin Baby (a doll, probably), have a defense system cobbled together from Regan’s cochlear implant and a portable amplifier. With a fighting chance against the aliens, they must find a new safe haven while surviving their fellow survivors. Krasinski once again directs, but this time he’s working off a script he wrote alone (A Quiet Place originated with writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck), and while the writing is slightly less sharp this time around, over-relying on dumb horror tropes, Krasinski proves his directing meddle is no fluke. He’s not a bad actor, so it’s kind of saying something that I think he should direct more than he should act.