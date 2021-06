Addis Ababa, June 25, 2021 (Walta) – Ethiopia calls on UN Security Council to encourage Sudan and Egypt to respect the AU-led process and negotiate in good faith over GERD. In a letter sent to the president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday (June 23), Ethiopia rejected the latest attempts made by Egypt and Sudan to seeking the involvement of the Security Council over the GERD issue outside of its mandate.