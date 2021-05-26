Cancel
Trails On Mt. Katahdin To Open This Week

By Paul Wolfe
I-95 FM
I-95 FM
 15 days ago
Up for a spring trek on Katahdin? Most of the trails up to Pamola Peak will open in time for Memorial Day weekend. Winter's grip on Maine's tallest mountain is loosening. Rangers at Baxter State Park are giving hikers the green light to climb Katahdin this week. According to a Facebook post, many popular trails up the mountain will reopen May 28. In early spring rangers close hiking trails on mountains above the treeline in an effort to protect alpine resources. Alpine plant communities are particularly vulnerable during the freeze-thaw cycles in spring.

State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#Weather#Park Rangers#Peak Time#Memorial Day Weekend#Winter Time#Pamola Peak#Traveler Trails#Mountains#North Peaks#Hikers#Alpine Resources#Northwest Basin#Alpine Plant Communities#Baxter State Park#Saddle#Early Spring#This Week#Green Light
