Home Health-Care Worker Alleges Firing Tied to COVID-19

Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 16 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A home health-care worker is suing her former employer, alleging she was wrongfully fired earlier this year for contracting the coronavirus and needing time off to deal with her illness. Shana Tucker-Maheia's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit allegations against Marina del Rey-based Complete In-Home Care Services...

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
