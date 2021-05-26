Cancel
Economy

Brown Says Banks Put Profits Before Everyday People

Bloomberg
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown says Wall Street needs to do more to help out struggling workers. The Ohio Democrat, chaired a hearing featuring the top executives at the six largest U.S. banks. (Source: Bloomberg)

EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Mester says further progress needed before central bank reduces support

(Reuters) - While employment metrics may not fully return to pre-pandemic levels, further progress is needed before the Federal Reserve might begin to withdraw some of the support it is providing to the economy, Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday. "We want to be deliberately patient here because this was a huge, huge shock to the economy," Mester said during an interview with CNBC. "Bottom line, I would like to see further progress than where we are right now."
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
StocksFortune

Warren Buffett’s latest big investment is pro-cryptocurrency

Tuesday evening, I chatted with Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor. The interview came soon after the company said it planned to raise half a billion dollars in junk bonds to buy Bitcoin. I asked why anyone would buy these issues versus just buying Bitcoin itself. As the Wall Street Journal's Charley Grant commented on Twitter, "So with these beauties you get to participate in all the downside crypto risk but not the upside.”
Economybusinessnewswales.com

People, Planet and Profit

Corporate purpose has taken on a greater emphasis during the pandemic, particularly seeing how many businesses grappled with the challenges posed by Covid-19. The way that customers, employees, suppliers, and other important stakeholders are treated matters, and their views and interests must be considered alongside that of shareholders. In fact, businesses are increasingly taking a broader view of their purpose so that they serve the interests of all their stakeholders, rather than a sole focus on maximising shareholder value. This has led to a number of major UK employers committing to defining a social purpose, a trend that has been confirmed in our latest research.
Businessrestaurantdive.com

Shake Shack taps Goldman Sachs analyst as new CFO

Fast-casual chain Shake Shack has named Katherine Fogertey CFO, effective June 14. She will lead company-wide financial operations, including accounting and control, financial planning and analysis, operations finance, investor relations and external reporting, and will be based in the company's New York City office. Fogertey has spent the last near-16...
Marketsinvesting.com

Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Invests in a Pro-BTC Bank

Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Invests in a Pro-BTC Bank. Berkshire Hathaway has reportedly put $500 million in a pro-Bitcoin bank, Nubank. Warren Buffet, the billionaire, is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Nubank says it will give Bitcoin funding after its acquisition of brokerage agency – Easynvest. On Tuesday, Berkshire Hathaway,...
BusinessFortune

This fintech startup convinced Warren Buffett to back its business

The rapid rise of Brazilian financial technology firm Nubank has been noticed by the iconic investor Warren Buffett. Earlier this week, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested $500 million into the company, now one of the world’s most valuable startups with a private valuation of over $25 billion. Nubank co-founder Cristina Junqueira...
Stockspulse2.com

WFC Stock Price: $60 Target By BofA Securities

The shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) have received a price target increase from $47 to $60 by BofA Securities. These are the details. The shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) have received a price target increase from $47 to $60 by BofA Securities. And BofA analyst Erika Najarian upgraded Wells Fargo from a “Neutral” rating to a “Buy” rating.
Businessthewealthrace.com

Janet Yellen’s at It Again

Ms. Janet Yellen is speaking once more. From feedback Sunday:. “If we ended up with a barely greater rate of interest atmosphere it will truly be a plus for society’s viewpoint and the Fed’s viewpoint.”. The next rate of interest atmosphere would possible come up from the next inflation atmosphere.