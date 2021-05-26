Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moulton, AL

Speaking at Rotary...

Moulton Advertiser
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Proncey Robertson, R-Mount Hope, spoke to the Rotary Club on Thursday, May 20. Robertson discussed a wide array of legislative topics including a medical marijuana bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey last Monday. Robertson called the new bill one of the most restrictive medical marijuana laws in the country, and said it provides qualifying patients access to medical cannabis. “Even for patients who qualify, they can’t have just any doctor write them a prescription,” Robertson said. “They have to have a doctor with specific training, licensure and experience. It’s a very narrow window.” Robertson said only 25 cannabis dispensaries are licensed in the state to provide cannabidiol pills, creams, patches, suppositories and a very limited supply of gummies intended for children. “There’s nothing to smoke. No plant material,” Robertson said. He said cannabis growers are not permitted to sale outside of the state. He said the bill changes nothing as far as criminal possession of the drug and the prosecution process. Robertson was the Rotary Club’s seventh speaker since the organization resumed structured meetings on April 8 after conducting meetings at limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rotary speakers so far this year have included EMA Director Chris Waldrep, Jackson House Foundation Director Tammy Roberts, County Engineer Winston Sitton, Moulton Parks & Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel, and LC Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Craig Johnston. The Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon at Western Sirloin in Moulton.

www.moultonadvertiser.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Moulton, AL
Government
City
Moulton, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Cannabis#Medical Marijuana#The Rotary Club#Ema#Jackson House Foundation#Lc Chamber Of Commerce#Western Sirloin#Rotary Speakers#Rep Proncey Robertson#Gov Kay Ivey#Cannabis Growers#Legislative Topics#R Mount Hope#Suppositories#Sale#Cannabidiol Pills#Law#Gummies#Limited Capacity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Alabama StateDaily Mountain Eagle Online

Alabama governor signs medical marijuana legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed medical marijuana legislation Monday as Republican opposition to the issue faded after decades of debate. The program will allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The approval came eight years after a medical marijuana bill in 2013 won that year's so-called "Shroud Award" for the "deadest" bill of the year in the House of Representatives.
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Gov. Kay Ivey signs Alabama medical marijuana law

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed legislation creating a state medical marijuana program, completing a nearly three-year fight to create one in the state. The governor signed the bill Monday afternoon, 11 days after the Legislature passed the law. "On the state level, we have had a study group that...
Lawrence County, ALMoulton Advertiser

Nominations to be accepted for vacant Lawrence commission seat

The director of the Lawrence County Republican Party executive committee said last Thursday that guidelines for people interested in being appointed to the District 5 County Commission seat should be available in about two weeks. Daniel Stover said the executive committee will formulate the guidelines for applying to fill the...
Calhoun County, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Aspiring speech-language pathologist among Calhoun grads

An aspiring speech-language pathologist driven by a desire to help others is among Calhoun’s class of 2021 celebrating graduation today. Delanie Compton, of Moulton, was selected by faculty and staff as a top 10 student at Calhoun Community College this year. A student in the honors program, she became interested in speech-language pathology because she said the field is “like grammar and science mixed together.”
Lawrence County, ALMoulton Advertiser

Plans for historic courthouse restoration pick up in Lawrence County

The Lawrence County Commission is taking first steps towards restoring the historic courthouse on the Moulton Square. In a regular meeting on Friday, commissioners voted to open the bidding process with Martin & Cobey Construction, the architectural consultant firm which oversaw the construction of the Lawrence County Judicial and Administrative Center, also located in downtown Moulton.
Moulton, ALMoulton Advertiser

4-H Pig Squeal event ends with competition in Moulton

Lawrence and Morgan County 4-H students recently participated in the 4-H organization’s Pig Squeal program, which saw several students compete in an event held in Moulton on the second day of the Strawberry Festival last week. Each of the participating students received two pigs through the program in January and...