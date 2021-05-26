Speaking at Rotary...

Rep. Proncey Robertson, R-Mount Hope, spoke to the Rotary Club on Thursday, May 20. Robertson discussed a wide array of legislative topics including a medical marijuana bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey last Monday. Robertson called the new bill one of the most restrictive medical marijuana laws in the country, and said it provides qualifying patients access to medical cannabis. “Even for patients who qualify, they can’t have just any doctor write them a prescription,” Robertson said. “They have to have a doctor with specific training, licensure and experience. It’s a very narrow window.” Robertson said only 25 cannabis dispensaries are licensed in the state to provide cannabidiol pills, creams, patches, suppositories and a very limited supply of gummies intended for children. “There’s nothing to smoke. No plant material,” Robertson said. He said cannabis growers are not permitted to sale outside of the state. He said the bill changes nothing as far as criminal possession of the drug and the prosecution process. Robertson was the Rotary Club’s seventh speaker since the organization resumed structured meetings on April 8 after conducting meetings at limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rotary speakers so far this year have included EMA Director Chris Waldrep, Jackson House Foundation Director Tammy Roberts, County Engineer Winston Sitton, Moulton Parks & Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel, and LC Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Craig Johnston. The Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon at Western Sirloin in Moulton.