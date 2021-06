Last week, Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., introduced H.R.3982, another bill aimed at exempting premium cigars from FDA regulations. It’s a companion bill to S.438—which was introduced in the Senate in February—and another in a long line of bills that call for “premium” cigars to be exempted from regulations by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). In reality, H.R.3982 has little chance of passing, but it will serve two main purposes. First, it will give the cigar industry a chance to talk to members of Congress about the importance of an exemption for premium cigars. Secondly, the language in the bill has a chance to be included in larger pieces of legislation, specifically, a future funding bill that will set the budget for FDA.