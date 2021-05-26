Cancel
Australia

How New Zealand Seeks to Right Its Colonial Wrongs

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand’s indigenous people, the Maori, were guaranteed equality when they signed a treaty with the British Crown in 1840, but through the brutal nature of colonization they would lose about 97% of their land through trickery and violence. That loss of an economic foundation disadvantages the Maori to this day. Reconciliation efforts began 35 years ago with the hope of righting some of the wrongs of the past and have become a significant feature of New Zealand race relations to this day. (Source: Bloomberg)

