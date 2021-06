Coming clean. Kelly Osbourne opened up about the moment she decided to get sober during an appearance on Red Table Talk — and the revelation involves her significant other. "I was at my boyfriend's house, and I was s**t faced on his couch eating pizza, and he looked over at me and I felt the way he looked at me," Osbourne told the show's hosts, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on Wednesday, June 2. "And I was like, 'Oh no, I never want him to look at me like that again. Ever.'" (Though she didn't mention him by name, the Fashion Police alum has been linked to Erik Bragg.)