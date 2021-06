Last year Disney announced that they would be re-theming two attractions in both Disney World AND Disneyland — Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain. So far, Disney has begun work on Jungle Cruise in Disney World and Disneyland, but there has been NO word on when the Splash Mountain refurbishment might begin. Instead, the ride has continued to operate as normal, with no changes to the scenes or signs of work being done just yet. So, we’re pulling together everything that we know for ya, to see just when the Splash Mountain retheming might begin!