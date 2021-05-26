Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex County, NY

Rangers respond to backcountry injuries

Posted by 
Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 16 days ago

Town of Wilmington

Essex County

Wilderness Rescue:

On May 17 at 2:47 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch was contacted regarding a 21-year-old woman from Buffalo with an ankle injury on Whiteface Mountain. Forest Rangers Praczkajlo and Evans responded to assist. Once on scene, Ranger Praczkajlo hiked in to the injured party and walked her out to the trailhead by 3:37 p.m. The woman declined medical treatment, stating she would seek medical attention on her own.

Town of North Elba

Essex County

Wilderness Rescue:

On May 18 at 8:15 p.m., Forest Ranger Evans responded to coordinates just north of Indian Falls in the Eastern High Peaks for a 20-year-old woman from Troy who temporarily lost consciousness on the trail. The subject had regained consciousness and was being hydrated with assistance from her hiking group. Ranger Evans met the group near Indian Falls at 10:15 p.m. After providing a medical assessment and further hydration, the Ranger walked the hiker to the Adirondak Loj, arriving at 12:48 a.m. The subject declined further medical care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6PWX_0aC4FIDv00
Hiker rescued from Ampersand Mountain. DEC photo

Town of Harrietstown

Franklin County

Wilderness Rescue:

On May 19 at 1:38 p.m., Franklin County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch reporting a hiker with an ankle injury near the summit of Ampersand Mountain. Six Forest Rangers responded to assist. At 4:30 p.m., the 30-year-old hiker from Rochester was assisted off the mountain by Rangers using a litter wheel system. Once back at the parking lot, the hiker advised that she would seek further medical assistance on her own. All units were clear of the incident at 4:45 p.m.

Town of Elizabethtown

Essex County

Wildland Search:

On May 20 at 6:32 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Essex County 911 requesting Forest Ranger assistance for a search for a missing 29-year-old man from Port Henry in the Lincoln Pond area. Four Forest Rangers, along with members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police (NYSP), conducted search efforts throughout the night while search plans were made for the following day. Prior to sunset, NYSP Aviation flew over the search area with negative results. On May 21 at 4 a.m., the lost man was located 5.2 miles from his last known location, tired but in good condition. The subject had walked logging roads and ATV trails to the hamlet of Westport, where he was located by NYSP.

Town of Lake George

Warren County

Rope Rescue Training:

On May 20 and 21, Region 5 Forest Rangers participated in their annual rope rescue training at Prospect Mountain. This year’s training focused on low and moderate angle rescues utilizing the new litter wheel system. Forest Rangers spent two days refreshing their skills on setting anchors and patient packaging, as well as building, raising, and lowering systems. The litter wheel system has already been utilized on several rescues this month. All Rangers in the state need to maintain at least operations-level standards set by the Mountain Rescue Association (MRA). Forest Rangers have the additional opportunity to advance to the technician level to further their skill set in rope rescue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWsK2_0aC4FIDv00
Hiker Rescued From Lake George Wild Forest Area. DEC photo

Town of Fort Ann

Washington County

Wilderness Rescue:

On May 22 at 12:30 p.m., Washington County 911 contacted DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch advising of a 28-year-old woman from Rensselaer with a non-weight-bearing ankle injury on the trail for Sleeping Beauty Mountain in the Lake George Wild Forest Area. Forest Ranger Lt. Ganswindt and Forest Rangers St. Claire and Baker responded. Once on scene, the hiker was packaged into a litter by Forest Rangers and members of the West Fort Ann and Bay Ridge fire departments, along with Fort Ann EMS. The hiker was transported utilizing the new litter wheel system to an ATV and driven to the trailhead. The injured hiker was then turned over to EMS for transport to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Town of Newcomb

Essex County

Wilderness Search:

On May 22 at 6:46 p.m., Essex County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch reporting a 25-year-old woman from Kinderhook missing from the Upper Works trailhead in the High Peaks Wilderness Area. She was last seen by a passing hiker four hours earlier approximately four miles from the trailhead. Forest Rangers Sabo and Quinn responded, along with two AFRs and the Lake Colden Caretaker. AFR Jackson advised that he located the missing hiker on his assigned trail sweep, and then escorted the subject back to the trailhead where she was reunited with her hiking party.

Town of North Elba

Essex County

Wilderness Rescue:

 On May 22 at 8:44 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a group at Indian Falls on the Mount Marcy trail reporting that a member of their party had a weight-bearing upper leg injury. The group expressed concern because they didn’t believe their light batteries would last long at the rate they were hiking. Forest Ranger Evans responded along with the Marcy Dam Caretaker. After further interviewing the group, Forest Ranger Evans was informed they had last seen the injured hiker above the Hopkins Junction trail to Marcy. One member hiked back up and located the injured hiker one mile above Indian Falls. The subject reported that he needed water but would slowly continue down the trail. The Marcy Dam Caretaker continued up the trail in their direction with supplies, while Ranger Evans brought the UTV to Marcy Dam where he would hike up behind the group. Once at Marcy Dam, the 22-year-old man from Catskill received a ride out of the woods via UTV and was reunited with the rest of his hiking group. The subject refused further medical assistance.

Hamlet of Wanakena

St. Lawrence County

Assistant Forest Ranger Training:

From May 16 to 21, DEC Forest Rangers held the annual one-week training for 22 Assistant Forest Rangers (AFRs) at the SUNY ESF Ranger School in Wanakena. The AFRs completed courses in Wilderness Advanced First Aid and Leave No Trace™ principles, and were also instructed on Environmental Conservation Law and the protection of state land. The AFRs participated in eight hours of real-life scenarios involving emergency mitigation, radio communications, public interaction, and interpersonal skills. The AFRs will be assigned to backcountry areas across the state and will assist DEC Forest Rangers with public outreach and education, search and rescue, and forest fire suppression.

Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

160
Followers
250
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
Essex County, NY
Government
City
Kinderhook, NY
City
Catskill, NY
County
Essex County, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Mountain Fire#Lake Forest#State Of Emergency#The Adirondak Loj#Six Forest Rangers#Four Forest Rangers#Nysp Aviation#Mra#Forest Rangers St Claire#The West Fort Ann#Atv#The Lake Colden Caretaker#Indian Falls#Suny Esf Ranger School#Forest Rangers Praczkajlo#Dec S Ray Brook Dispatch#Dec Forest Rangers#Upper Works#Prospect Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
North Hudson, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Missing hikers on Clifton, North Hudson, Mt Marcy trails

On June 3 at 6:05 p.m., Forest Ranger Morehouse received a call from staff at the Wanakena Ranger School reporting a student lost in the woods. Two Forest Rangers responded to assist Ranger School staff who were able to locate the missing 30-year-old student from Marcellus by using cell phone coordinates. Rangers helped her use her compass to find her way out of the woods and the incident concluded by 8 p.m.
Lake George, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack boat inspections close to becoming permanent

NYS Senate, Assembly bolster efforts to keep invasive species out of waterways. State lawmakers in the assembly and senate unanimously passed a bill this week strengthening and making permanent a law against spreading aquatic invasive species in the Adirondack Park. Advocacy organizations and local government representatives praised the bill’s passage...
AnimalsPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Following in a hermit’s footsteps

Fifty years ago, the last Department of Environmental Conservation truck rolled along the miles of wide gravel road from Coreys to the old ranger station at Shattuck Clearing. Now balsam and beech trees crowd into the roadbed and toads and red efts live in its mossy ecosystem. In 1972, the...
Essex County, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Helicopter rescue at Bald Mountain

On May 29 at 11 a.m., Essex County 911 advised DEC’s Ray Brook dispatch of a 41-year-old hiker from Port Henry with a possible ankle injury on Bald Mountain. Forest Ranger Bode conducted a phone interview and confirmed the injury was non-weight bearing. Eight Forest Rangers were dispatched to the trailhead to prepare for a possible carry-out. Due to the remote location, NYSP Aviation was requested and Ranger Bode was lowered down to the hiker’s location. The Ranger assessed the injury and prepared the subject for an aviation extraction. Forest Ranger Praczkaljo then hoisted the hiker from the shore of Lake Mary Louise for transport to a local hospital for additional medical assistance. Ranger Bode walked out with the remaining hiking party, arriving at the trailhead at approximately 5 p.m.
Hamilton County, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Brief bio: Jaime Parslow

Originally from: Ohio, N.Y. Occupation: I work for Hamilton County Soil and Water as a conservation technician. I oversee the district’s lake monitoring program, among other things. Our lake monitoring program is quite unique. Since 1993, the district has been collecting data from 21 lakes in Hamilton County, resulting in a robust data set that is publicly owned.
Old Forge, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

In Old Forge, a fight over lake access

Town bans overnight boat docking, in effort to crackdown on abusers of system. Some residents feel the measure is too extreme. Given Old Forge’s reputation as a popular tourist area, particularly in the summer months, it comes as no surprise that with an influx of visitors comes the congestion of boats at the local lakefront on Old Forge Pond.
Tupper Lake, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Riding the rails

Adirondack Rail Trail, while still under construction, is living up to expectations. Now that work crews have begun removing the tracks, many cyclists can’t wait to ride the Adirondack Rail Trail. I couldn’t wait either, so this week I rode more than a quarter of the yet-to-be-built trail on my mountain bike.
Lake George, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Council calls for widespread septic regulations

Local governments across the Adirondack Park should require homeowners to inspect their backyard sewage systems for leaks, environmental activists are arguing. In a new position paper, the Adirondack Council argues that leaking septic systems pose a growing threat to waterways around the park — not just in hot spots like Lake George, where septic pollution and regulation has long been studied and debated.
Lake George, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Lake George Land Conservancy buys land to protect key waters

Lake George Land Conservancy recently added lands that will allow them help protect wetlands and waterways near one of the Adirondack Park’s well-known lakes. It bought 154 acres in the Town of Putnam, in the northeastern region of Lake George, and 150 acres adjoining Prospect Mountain in the south basin. The southern property includes the headwaters of a main branch of West Brook, one of Lake George’s largest tributaries. More than 1 mile of stream corridor has been protected.
Hamilton County, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Rangers assist with fires in Hamilton, Warren counties

On May 14 at 11:52 a.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch was contacted by Hamilton County 911 requesting Forest Ranger assistance for a wildfire off of Starbuck Road in the town of Indian Lake. Forest Rangers Lomnitzer, Temple, Miller, and Scott responded to assist. Over the course of several hours, Forest Rangers worked with the responding volunteer fire departments to suppress and control the fire. After approximately seven acres burned, the fire was placed in patrol status later in the evening. The fire was patrolled and monitored for several days before being declared out. The cause of the fire was traced back to an illegal debris burn by a nearby homeowner. The individual was issued several tickets for illegal burning and related charges.
Essex County, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Routes less traveled

The following is a list of lesser-used Adirondack Park trails where hikers may seek to spread out for some solitude. Located in the Black River Wild Forest, this hike is nearly 6 miles round-trip and leads to the Twin Lakes Outlet. Some hikers on online forums have reported the trail being muddy, so make sure to have good footwear. The trailhead is located on Farr Road in the Town of Ohio.
Essex County, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack hiker shuttles shelved for year

A network of shuttles to help manage Keene Valley hiker traffic will not get rolling for at least one more year, due to the state’s fears that the buses themselves could become safety hazards. At Essex County’s weekly Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, Supervisor Shaun Gillilland said the state...
AccidentsPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

An unforgettable rescue

Hiker expresses gratitude for the retired ranger who saved him. It was 14 years ago that Peter Buccinna almost died on Saddleback Mountain. The experienced hiker was out climbing with friends on Jan. 16, 2007, when a misstep sent him sliding 400 feet down an open rock face. Buccinna broke his leg and pelvis.
Saranac Lake, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Shut out

In Saranac Lake and around the Adirondacks, a crisis of affordable rentals worsens. Open up the popular house-hunting site Zillow and search for rentals in Saranac Lake. You might, as I did on a recent search, come up with a surprising answer: “No matching results. Try changing your search.” In other words: No available apartments here; move along.
Essex County, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

The secret to addressing Adirondack overuse

The Adirondacks have long been a mecca for outdoor recreation, but over the past several years the increase in visitor use has been nothing short of overwhelming. I know this mainly from friends and colleagues who live and work there, trying to protect its special values, but I also know it from where I lived and worked for 34 years at Acadia National Park, where the park and island communities are trying to cope with the very same and very recent flood tide of people at an already very popular destination. How can you protect the Adirondacks’ natural resource base, continue to provide spectacular visitor experiences and have thriving communities that retain the quality of life that most residents want, those tangible and intangible values that those who live in places like Acadia and the Adirondacks cherish?
Saranac Lake, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Changes afoot on Upper Saranac

Amid a shoreline moratorium, a marina lawsuit and a dam repair, state sponsors lake planning effort. From winter 1989 through fall of 1990, Upper Saranac Lake was covered in algae, spoiling the lake for residents and tourists alike. The problems, blamed on pollution going into the lake from a nearby...
Saranac Lake, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Leaning in to save lean-tos

Lean2Rescue posts guide to preserving and enjoying Adirondack shelters. A volunteer organization dedicated to preserving the Adirondack Park’s log lean-tos and their unique heritage has created a website to tell its story and help campers find the structures. Lean2Rescue, which works with the state to build, restore or relocate the...