CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It wasn't long ago that former Carolina Panther Greg Olsen shared the news that his son, TJ, would need a new heart. Ten days later, Olsen shared the news his family needed to hear: a donor match had been found. The same day they got the news, TJ went into surgery and began the road to recovery. Olsen then allowed his son to take to Twitter to thank people for their prayers and positive thoughts.