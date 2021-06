The current pandemic-induced economic crisis represents a pivotal opportunity for our nation to reinvent and reinvigorate our economic base. Bold and strategic investment in infrastructure can be the catalyst not only for near-term jobs and business stimulus but for the rebirth of our industrial competitiveness on the firm foundation of sustainability and resilience. While good work continues in Washington, there is an actionable strategy that can be used immediately to begin the funding of widespread local investment in infrastructure without federal legislation. Further, this strategy can serve to complement and amplify any ultimate federal infrastructure initiatives developed by the Biden administration and Congress.