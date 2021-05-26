‘This Isn’t a Housing Bubble’
The U.S. housing market is on a hot streak with double-digit annual gains in home prices, bidding wars, and surging buyer demand. That type of soaring housing market is prompting more "bubble" fears in some corners, but economists say the housing market isn't getting overinflated. "We have strong conviction that we are not experiencing a bubble in U.S. housing," Vishwanath Tirupattur, a Morgan Stanley strategist, wrote in a note to clients this week.