The Tomorrow War First Look

Believe it or not, the fourth season of Call of Duty is on its way! It seems like these seasons fly by, but Season 3, which took Call of Duty: Warzone back to the 1980s, is coming to an end. On Thursday afternoon, the first look at Call of Duty Season 4 was revealed, letting players know what's in store for the next chapter of Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The next season is scheduled to release on Jun 17th, so it's only a week away now before Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone players go hands-on with Season 4.