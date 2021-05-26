Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season Blu-ray Review

Fans of Supernatural have practically grown up with the Winchester Brothers and have watched the actors age and mature over the last fifteen years. Carry on my wayward son, there'll be peace when you are done…so begins the song by Kansas that has become associated with the WB/CW television show, Supernatural. Those lyrics perfectly reflect the idea and premise of the show that has entertained audiences for fifteen seasons. After three hundred and twenty-seven episodes, the Winchester Brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki; House of Wax) and Dean (Jensen Ackles; Smallville), have hung up their demon-hunting tools but not before the boys have their last adventures. Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season Blu-ray is available in stores now, but the real question is…are you ready to say goodbye?