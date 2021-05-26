Cancel
San Diego, CA

NEARLY 68% OF COUNTY RESIDENTS OVER AGE 12 HAVE HAD AT LEAST ONE VACCINE

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto chart via County of San Diego Health and Human Services compares COVID case numbers to vaccine doses administered. May 26, 2021 (San Diego) – San Diego’s successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout has now resulted in over 3.57 million doses. Over 67.9% of all San Diego County residents age 12 and up have now received at least one shot and more than 52.5% are fully vaccinated, according to the County Health and Human Services department.

#Age 12#Covid Vaccine#Vaccination#Vaccine Doses#Community Health Services#Information Services#County Residents#Population#Covid Case Numbers#Progress
San Diego, CAkusi.com

San Diego County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Low-income renters throughout the San Diego region who have experienced COVID-19-related loss of income will be able to apply for additional rental and utility assistance grants. San Diego County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by more than $100 million in state and federal monies, is intended...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

EAST COUNTY LAGS BEHIND ON VACCINATION RATES, BUT RURAL AREAS ARE UNCOUNTED

Data raises troubling rural/urban equity disparity in vaccine distribution. May 17, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – COVID-19 Vaccination rates in East County communities are significantly below the county average – but most rural, mountain and desert communities haven’t even been documented. Data provided by the County’s Health and Human...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California Statemynewsla.com

California to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance no longer requiring people who have received a coronavirus vaccination to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom previously said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. “On June 15,...
California Statekrcrtv.com

State health officials explain why California's mask mandate remains in place

REDDING, Calif. — California will keep its mask mandate in place until June 15 to give people more time to get vaccinated, state health officials announced Monday. California Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a news conference that waiting a month will give teens and adolescents more time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
San Diego County, CAKPBS

San Diego County Reports 108 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

San Diego County public health officials have reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 279,098 and the death toll to 3,742. A total of 130 people were hospitalized according to Sunday's report. There were 39 patients reported Sunday in intensive care units. There are 44 available, staffed ICU beds in the county.
California Statestateofreform.com

California will maintain mask mandate until reopening date

California will maintain the existing mask mandate until the state’s planned reopening date on June 15, state health officials said Monday. This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor locations.