NEARLY 68% OF COUNTY RESIDENTS OVER AGE 12 HAVE HAD AT LEAST ONE VACCINE
Photo chart via County of San Diego Health and Human Services compares COVID case numbers to vaccine doses administered. May 26, 2021 (San Diego) – San Diego’s successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout has now resulted in over 3.57 million doses. Over 67.9% of all San Diego County residents age 12 and up have now received at least one shot and more than 52.5% are fully vaccinated, according to the County Health and Human Services department.www.eastcountymagazine.org