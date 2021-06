Nine people were shot, three of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including a man who was shot and killed while driving in Gresham. A gunman in another car, possibly a silver SUV, opened fire around 12:20 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said. The man, 31, was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.