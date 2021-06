This offseason has seen the national media deliver some harsh judgment on the abilities of Ben Roethlisberger. The running narrative is that Roethlisberger is washed-up, and that the Steelers need to see the bigger picture and let him walk. While the national media has never been too kind to Big Ben, even the fans of the black-and-gold have seemed eager to jump on board with this idea, with the more vocal parts of the fan base loudly clamoring for the front office to move on from Ben and look to the future. I would have no issues with this plan if Ben had decided to retire, but many fans seem to desire this course of action regardless of Ben’s wishes.