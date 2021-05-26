Vermont Author Jennifer McMahon on Her New Horror Novel, 'The Drowning Kind'

In Temple Alley Summer (Restless Books, July 6) by Sachiko Kashiwaba, translated by Avery Fischer Udagawa, and illustrated by Miho Satake, fifth grader Kazu needs to pick a summer vacation project for school. Two strange things happen: He spots a ghost leaving his house, and when she appears in his classroom, it’s as if everyone else has always known her. Then he sees an old map of his neighborhood that shows a mysterious temple whose name references bringing the dead back to life. Researching this temple becomes Kazu’s summer project, one that leads to friendship with the ghost girl, the unraveling of a family mystery, a hilarious love/hate relationship with a cranky old lady, and a quest to find the ending to an unfinished fantasy story from decades ago. This charming story is both a layered, profound reflection on living life with purpose and a funny, suspenseful book with all the hallmarks of classic middle-grade literature. Kashiwaba, a veteran Japanese author whose 1975 debut inspired Studio Ghibli’s classic animated film Spirited Away, spoke with us over Zoom from her home in Morioka, Japan; Christine Gross-Loh interpreted. Udagawa lives in Nonthaburi, Thailand, and spoke with us separately over Zoom. The conversations have been edited for length and clarity.