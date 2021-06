Taiwanese chip manufacturing giant TSMC revealed it remains on track to start making cutting edge chips in Arizona by 2024. The announcement came during the company’s annual update, as covered by Reuters. The new fab in Arizona is set to cost around $12 billion, which is still just a small part of TSMC’s pledge to invest $100 billion over the next few years. By 2024, the US fab will apparently be ready to produce chips using the 5nm manufacturing process, which is the current cutting edge.