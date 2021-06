LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A young boy has died after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old boy was boating with his family Saturday near the 6 mile mark of the Glaize Arm. At around 3:40 p.m., he got out of the back of the boat and was struck by the propeller. He was pronounced dead at the scene.