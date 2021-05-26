I Stayed With My Partner Because of the Pandemic, and Now I'm Not Sure How to Get Out of It
I started dating a guy around the end of 2019. The sex was great, but we didn't really click in any other way. I was going to break up with him, but then COVID-19 happened. I stayed with him because I didn't think I'd be able to meet another sexual partner during a pandemic. I feel like that's going to change soon since things are opening up. I want to end the relationship, but he's developed feelings for me and I'm not sure how to get out of it.www.sevendaysvt.com