I Stayed With My Partner Because of the Pandemic, and Now I'm Not Sure How to Get Out of It

Good Morning everyone. I feel weird writing in, but here we are! I am a divorced man, I was married for 19 years and my wife had an affair a few years ago that I just couldn’t forgive her for. Eventually I fell out of love with her and towards the end of our marriage we were together just because. We finally decided to give us both a chance to be happy again so we got divorced. We have an okay relationship now, plus we do have 2 adult children together. Well the thing is I don’t even know where to start to meet women. I work in construction with all guys. I currently rent a room from my brother. I don’t really go out to bars or clubs because I was married for so long I have no idea how to even approach a woman with out feeling like a creep, plus I just don’t know how to flirt. The whole online dating thing is confusing for someone my age, I don’t really know if it’s real or am I just making a fool out of myself. I’m 52 by the way. I would like to think there’s someone out there for me, I want that companionship but I don’t know how to find her. Help! I am a hard worker, caring, responsible, drama free, hopeless romantic man. Where can I meet single women? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)