Police: Officers trying to serve warrant find suspect dead

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities attempting to serve a warrant to a murder suspect in Georgia found the man dead inside his apartment, police said.

Deputies believed Aaron Woods could have been barricaded in a Peachtree Corners apartment on Tuesday and called for support from SWAT officers, according to a statement from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The team found the 22-year-old dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after trying to make contact with him for several hours, police said.

Investigators had obtained warrants for Woods on aggravated assault and felony murder charges. They believe he fatally shot Kendall Reid, 22, outside a convenience store on April 25.

Police said Reid and Woods were family acquaintances and had an altercation when they met at the Peachtree Corners store.

Detectives and the medical examiner’s office are investigating Woods’ death.