Aaron Jones motivated to carry on his father's legacy

The New Orleans Saints Week 1 opponent will be one of their biggest tests of the season. The Green Bay Packers are fresh off a season in which they claimed the top seed in the NFC, posting a record of 13-3. The Packers have had their fair share of turmoil this offseason, as franchise Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is clearly not happy in Green Bay, and has made it clear that he would like to be traded. Outside of the uncertainty surrounding Rodgers, the Packers still have one of the best rosters in the NFL. Davante Adams is one of the best receivers in the league, they managed to retain running back Aaron Jones, and their defense is one of the more underrated units in the league. It will be a tough test for the Saints, but let’s look in depth at what has changed since the last time these two teams met.