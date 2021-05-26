300 jobs on the menu as Just Eat delivers growth in Brighton

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £104.60 ($136.66) to GBX 9,676 ($126.42) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £101.56 ($132.68).