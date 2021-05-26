Cancel
300 jobs on the menu as Just Eat delivers growth in Brighton

By Frank le Duc
brightonandhovenews.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 300 jobs are on the menu as the food delivery business Just Eat expands its hub in Brighton. The company said that all couriers would be paid the minimum or living wage, by the hour, with sick pay, holidays and pension contributions. Brighton and Hove is the fourth...

www.brightonandhovenews.org
