The League of American Bicyclists honored the efforts of Palo Alto to build better places for people to bike with a Gold-Level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award. Palo Alto joins 487 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling for everyone. We’re proud to be part of the nearly 34 out of 487 communities across the United States that are recognized Gold Level BFC. The award recognizes Palo Alto for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.