Sikeston, MO

RESTAURANT EVACUATED IN SIKESTON FOLLOWING BOMB THREAT

kzimksim.com
 16 days ago

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety was contacted yesterday in reference to a bomb threat at a restaurant in a strip mall at 231 North Main Street. Officials say that businesses were evacuated and bomb team members searched inside with no type of device being found. Officials in Paragould say that they also responded to bomb threats the same day. The Paragould Police Department and Paragould Emergency Services received information of a bomb threat at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. Officers responded to the location and began coordinating with security and staff.

www.kzimksim.com
