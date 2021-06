Take part in the Coalville Geocaching Challenge sponsored by the Coalville branch of the Summit County Library! Geocaching is as an outdoor treasure hunt using GPS on a smartphone to guide participants to hidden “treasures” known as geochaches. The challenge geocaches are for both adults and kids to get out and uncover interesting tidbits in Coalville history. The Coalville Geocache Challenge runs through August 18. Everyone who completes the challenge will be entered in a prize drawing for gift cards to local restaurants. For more information, please visit www.thesummitcountylibrary.org/coalvillegeocache or call 435-336-3070. Happy Hunting!